Beaumont Magnet Academy student art displayed in nation's capital

Instead of decorating clear globes, students were asked to submit designs using a paper template.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Artwork created by students at Beaumont Magnet Academy is being highlighted in the nation's capital this month.

Beaumont was one of 56 schools chosen by the National Park Service to create ornaments for the 2020 National Christmas Tree display, on the Ellipse in President's Park.

The ornaments decorate 56 smaller trees that surround the National Christmas Tree.

Art teacher Cheryl Burchett said this year's competition was a little different because of COVID-19.

Approximately 100 Beaumont students participated, and 12 designs -- created by in-person and virtual students -- were chosen for display in Washington, D.C.

Burchett said it was tough to narrow down the entries, but that students were "stoked" to participate in a display hosted by the Park Service, the U.S. Department of Education and the National Park Foundation.