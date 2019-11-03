KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One of Knox County's biggest projects, a BMX track and athletic field in place of the old football stadium at South Doyle Middle School, is being scaled down.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said Monday the proposed BMX track at the old stadium has been removed from the plans. Mayor Jacobs cited the actual cost of the track and projects that support it which has inflated to nearly three times the amount budgeted for the project.

At the same time, Jacobs solidified Knox County’s commitment to renovate and improve the athletic fields. According to the mayor's office, the improvements include the complete overhaul of the soccer fields which is already underway and will be upgraded more throughout the summer.

This summer, crews will also construct of a new high-quality track, shot put and discus circle, bleachers, fencing, concession stand and ADA-approved bathrooms and sidewalks.

“The county has promised these improvements to the South Doyle Middle School students and faculty and we intend to see them through to completion,” Mayor Jacobs said. “It’s not fair to them to have fields that are in such poor condition and we want to make sure that they have top-notch fields that the community can utilize and enjoy for years to come.”

The projects are scheduled to be complete before the start of school this fall. However, at the request of Knox County Schools, construction on these projects will not begin until this school year ends in early June to minimize disruptions around the middle school.

All bids for them have been secured and Jacobs said plans have been submitted and the money is allocated.

Jacobs called the BMX track too much of a risk to complete.

“I don’t think it’s a wise investment for our taxpayers,” he said. “With the actuals as high as they are on top of the uncertainty surrounding the long-term maintenance and its ability to draw races that would help pay for the track through its positive impact on our economy make it too much of a risk.”

Construction of the track was set to start last summer. Initially, Knox County Parks and Recreation Director Doug Bataille estimated that the entire project would cost $750,000. Last March, he said it could be double that.

“We’ve never built a BMX track, especially at this level before, and the track itself is really much more complicated to build than what we got originally from the BMX folks," he said.