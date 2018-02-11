South Knoxville — The BMX track construction planned for a four-part South Knoxville park project is on hold due to cost concerns.

According to a statement from Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, the project was not estimated correctly so his office has asked the Public Building Authority (PBA) to do a cost assessment.

Jane Burritt, administrator of PBA, said the project was overestimated from the beginning, and they don’t want to move forward without having the proper funding secured.

The overall parks project is not completely stalled. Parks & Recreation has finished seeding the fields, and PBA will install the bleachers and a new bathroom building, according to the Mayor's statement.

Only the BMX track is delayed.

Burritt said the cost assessment should only take two or three weeks to complete so the county can determine how to proceed.

