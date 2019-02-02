Working with a child advocacy center is likely the next step for the missing Monroe County teenager who's now safe in Wisconsin.

Experts said this girl has a lot of hurt ahead of her, now as an alleged victim of sexual assault.

Her adopted father Randall Pruitt is in jail, charged with her rape.

When children under the age of 18 undergo trauma like a sexual assault, child advocacy centers get involved in Tennessee.

It's their job to make children as comfortable as possible while going through some of the hardest times of their young lives.

The state's first step is to make sure this teenager has a safe home.

The Department of Children's Services will decide whether that's at home with her mother, at a different family member's home, or in foster care.

Then the child advocacy center comes in.

"A child advocacy center is a child friendly place. It's like a one stop shop for services for children," said Margaret Durgin, Executive Director of the Child Advocacy Center of Anderson County.

She said the teen will get a medical exam and go through a forensic interview there.

"It's neutral, fact finding, it follows a protocol and the child is able to tell their story," said Durgin.

Durgin has seen thousands of kids go through this process in her time as director.

"This is something that people really don't want to know about," she said. "People don't want to know that bad things happen to children."

It's not just Durgin who helps people in tough situations in our area.

Chris Evans directs Kids First, the advocacy center that works with Monroe County, where the teen went missing from.

Evans said if this case goes to trial, it likely won't be for at least two years.

"That's just the judicial system unfortunately," she said.

But Evans and Durgin said forensic interviews are video recorded, meaning it's unlikely the young victim will have to testify in court.

"When you look at that forensic interview and you watch that child have to talk about what happened and you see how their body language changes, you see how their eyes - they don't look at you in the eye anymore," said Evans. "You see their discomfort. You see the pain you see the hurt. It's hard to try to explain that away."

The advocacy center will be there to help this teen and any child needing help through the process with therapy resources available.

"It's not up to children to protect themselves," said Durgin. "This is something adults need to do. All adults should say no, this shouldn't happen."

Pruitt is being held without bond.

Evans said he'll likely stay in jail until a trial date, or if a plea deal is made.