Christmas in the dark: Thousands still without power after Christmas Eve snowstorm

Thousands in Sevier County remain without power following widespread outages that affected more than 44,000 people. More than 16,000 were still in the dark Friday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — In Sevier County, several fallen trees were lying in the road blocking both traffic and repair crews from restoring power to thousands of customers.

Power lines were hanging due to the weight of the snow, with power outages affecting more than 44,000 people. By Friday evening, thousands of people still had no power.

The Christmas Eve snowstorm turned many East Tennessee roads into ice rinks. In Sevier County alone, 16,000 - 17,000 people have no electricity.

"I just set there hoping it comes back on," said Hope Lane.

"I put a lot of covers on because I don't have a fireplace," Sherman Wilson said.

Electric system officials said repairs will take time, and expects them to extend through the weekend.

"It's going to be at least a 3-day event for us," said Allen Robbins General, the Manager of Sevier County Electric Systems.

As families sit in their cars, huddle around fireplaces, doing whatever it takes to stay warm. As their White Christmas remains powerless

"Today it has put a damper on our celebration of Christmas," said Lane.



Sevier County Electric Systems is working to get more trucks out to the affected area. Crews from Alabama, South Carolina and North Carolina will be heading their way to help get power back to the people in East Tennessee.

"It is county-wide, which makes it much more difficult," said Robbins.

Temperatures stayed below freezing throughout the day on Christmas, threatening to bring dangerously cold weather to an area where people may not be able to heat their homes.

"The main concern I've got is the temperature is going to start plummeting through the day and into the night," Robbins said.

Sherman Wilson has spent the day passing out wood to burn for his neighbors, shielding them from windchills that will bring temperatures down to the teens.

"I just deliver wood to the people that can't afford it, or that can't get any wood to them," Wilson said.

Wilson said that the situation is not easy, but they'll be okay.

"It's hard, it's tough but we'll make it. We're survivors," he said.