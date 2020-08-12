12 Days of Christmas: Rosezella Peterson's Story

"On Christmas morning when I know strangers did that..that's a big deal."

It’s Day Seven of the Beth Haynes 12 Days of Christmas online auction!

By simply shopping, you help the McNabb Center’s Dear Santa program provide gifts and holiday traditions to 2,300 children and families.

We’re highlighting businesses and schools who are part of this massive Christmas operation, as well as the many people you’re helping.

Rosezella Peterson is one of them.

Thanks to the McNabb Center, she and her girls not only have gifts Christmas morning, but also a place to call home.

"I am a client with McNabb at the adult center and my daughters are involved with the youth center," Rosezella Peterson said.

Rosezella Peterson is a single mom, and told 10News it would not be possible for her to be independent without McNabb housing.

Prior getting into McNabb housing, she rented the basement from her mother.

"It’s difficult at times to provide all the things," Peterson said. "We’re able to have a piece of something that’s our own bc of McNabb Housing.

She’s also able to enjoy the holidays with her girls, thanks to Santa’s elves and the McNabb Center.

"Dear Santa is like the cherry on top of everything. I would love to say it's just for the kids, but it's for me too. Because I don't know what the gifts are so we're extra excited and surprised on Christmas morning when there's presents under the tree," Peterson said.

Thinking about it is emotional.

"That impacts my day, Christmas morning when I know that strangers did that. That's a big deal," Peterson said.

You see, your gift is much more than a tangible toy.

You can shop hundreds of unique gifts and experiences here through December 12th.