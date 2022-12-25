CAC sends hundreds of meals to seniors on Christmas day

The Community Action Committee volunteers delivered hundreds of meals on Christmas day and spread some holiday cheer.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Hundreds of volunteers in East Tennessee delivered hundreds of meals to seniors on Christmas. The Community Action Committee Mobile Meals said this is the highest number of clients they’ve ever needed to serve.

Volunteers delivered meals and gifts on Christmas Day to more than 700 seniors across Knox County.

“Well it's fun and I know a lot of these people now and I really want them to have a good meal on Christmas,” Donna Ellstrom, a Mobile Meals volunteer said.

Ellstrom is retired, but she used to teach fifth graders. She has been a weekly volunteer for Mobile Meals for the last 10 years and this is what she expected.

"Looks like a couple of hours from we looked at the list, we have 11 stops,”

She volunteers alongside her husband, who have been married for 20 years. This is why he joined her in delivering meals.

"He started delivering with me during the pandemic because he wanted to get out of the house,” Ellstrom said.

The meals included roast beef and gravy, Shellie beans, fruit with cherries and mashed potatoes. The manager said they have been preparing these meals since Thursday.

“It’s Christmas Day, we want them to feel appreciated, special like the community cares about them because a lot of time our volunteers are the only people that they may see," Community Engagement Manager of Knox County CAC Nutrition and Mobile Meals, Sara Keel said

Keel also said they are always looking for people to volunteer and help because they deliver meals daily. The best way to donate your time is to visit Mobile Meals' website.

When it comes to delivering meals, it is easy. “We follow the instructions. Give them the food, talk to them a bit and then go on to the next one,” Ellstrom said.