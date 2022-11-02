East TN 211 call center helps save man's life, connecting him with needed medical service

The 211 call center helps connect people with professionals who can help with anything they need at the time. In one man's case, it saved his life.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — When most people face an emergency, they immediately dial 911 for emergency services. But there are other city-run services people can call to help with any issues they could be facing, including the 211 call center.

By dialing 211, people can find help for any issues they may face — not just for emergencies. The people on the other side of the phone can connect people to offices that provide health services, help with housing, organizations that help with food insecurity, and many different kinds of resources.

Lewis Riggs said calling the number helped save his life. He said he fell ill around seven years ago and didn't know what to do. He was uninsured and said he felt utterly helpless.

"We were trying to find help for me, and I didn't know what to do," said Riggs. "Someone said, 'Why don't you call 211? Because I didn't know anyone in this town. They were my lifesavers, pretty much."

The service connected Riggs with a doctor who later discovered a brain tumor. He was able to get it removed, finally helping him feel better.

"Our job is to get them to the professional that can help with whatever this issue is," said Russ Jensen, who works with the 211 call center.

Officials said that the East Tennessee office helps around 1,000 people a month and could help more people. It is open 24 hours per day, seven days per week. It serves Knox County and 14 surrounding counties.