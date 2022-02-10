TVA launches new nuclear program for smaller, modular reactors

The board for the Tennessee Valley Authority on Thursday authorized the program, with up to $200 million to be spent for the first phase.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The largest public power company in the United States is launching a program to develop and fund new small modular nuclear reactors as part of its strategy to dramatically reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

