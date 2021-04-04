Families hunt for Easter items in South Knoxville neighborhood

Neighborhoods came together to host an Easter Egg hunt in a COVID-19 friendly way — with cars and scooters!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Families prowled through a Knoxville neighborhood on Saturday, with children hunting for Easter-themed items.

A neighborhood in South Knoxville organized a scavenger hunt to celebrate Easter weekend in a COVID-19 friendly way — the Drive-By, I Spy Easter Hunt. Some families rode in cars while other kids took scooters on their hunt.

Participants had the chance to spot items hidden in front yards of neighborhoods in South Knoxville. Maps and checklists were available, and participants could post pictures of items they find with the tag "@DriveByISpy."

"It's so neat for everybody that's involved to do something like this, that they are willing to go out of their way to put things out for the kids and other people that are doing the activity," said Allyson Gibbons, a resident. "It's just a real sense of community and a super fun activity for everybody to do."

This is the second year that Knoxville neighbors organized a community-wide Easter Egg hunt. Families and kids stayed socially distanced due to COVID-19 concerns.