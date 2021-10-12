Gov. Lee presents $300,000 check to Blount County senior center

Governor Lee said that elderly neighbors are some of the most vulnerable in the state, and the money will help serve them.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — A senior center in Blount County has some extra money after receiving a $300,000 check on Friday.

Governor Bill Lee was in Blount County to present the check to Everett Senior Center in Maryville. He said that the money can help expand the center's resources, helping people in it stay healthy and live independently.

"Our elderly neighbors are the most vulnerable in a lot of ways," he said. "We need to make sure that we're looking out for our neighbors. That's part of the responsibility we all have as Tennesseans. This is one way our neighbors are looked out for."

More than 1 million seniors live in Tennessee. A check was also given to the Dandridge Area Senior Center, according to the Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability. That check was for $5,000.