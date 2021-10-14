Greene County EMS offers small bonuses to EMTs and paramedics

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. — Greene County, Tennessee's Emergency Medical Service is offering incentives to bring in new EMTs and paramedics.
The county's EMS system is short-staffed, running calls with 33 people on staff instead of the usual 44.
They're offering bonuses of $5 a call for each person in the truck for typical calls and $50 for any "special trips." Information about what trips qualified for the larger bonus was not immediately available.
Anyone interested in applying for an EMT or paramedic position in Greeneville or Greene County should call (423) 798-1720 or go to 1027 Forest St, Greeneville, TN 37743 and ask for information about the open positions.