Greene County EMS offers small bonuses to EMTs and paramedics

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. — Greene County, Tennessee's Emergency Medical Service is offering incentives to bring in new EMTs and paramedics.

The county's EMS system is short-staffed, running calls with 33 people on staff instead of the usual 44.

They're offering bonuses of $5 a call for each person in the truck for typical calls and $50 for any "special trips." Information about what trips qualified for the larger bonus was not immediately available.