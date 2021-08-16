How East Tennessee can help people in Haiti after the earthquake

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit southern Haiti on Saturday night.

TENNESSEE, USA — A 7.2 magnitude earthquake rocked Haiti on Saturday, wounding and killing thousands.

Officials have reported thousands of homes were destroyed or damaged from the quake, leaving families homeless. Hospitals, schools, offices and churches also were destroyed or badly damaged.

Now, the country is bracing for Tropical Storm Grace.

Here is how you can help from East Tennessee.

Harvest Field Ministries

Harvest Field Ministries is based in Knoxville, created to train and equip pastors. The charity's website said its goals are to care for the vulnerable, create jobs and improve healthcare, even before the most recent earthquake.

"Right now we need as much help as possible. Anything helps right now," said Coby Dorcely, a Knoxville minister who survived the 2010 earthquake in Haiti.

The charity asks for volunteers and donations on its website.

Air Mobile Ministries

Air Mobile Ministries is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization that does disaster relief all around the world. It is headquartered in Sneedville.

The non-profit flew 10 water purification systems into Haiti shortly after the quake.

You can make donations on its website.

Better Business Bureau Approved Charities

The Better Business Bureau cautions donors against scammers who are trying to take advantage of devastation overseas.

East Tennessee's BBB CEO Tony Binkley said it is important to think of reputable charities that have the infrastructure to help in Haiti.