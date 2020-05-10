Isaiah 117 House Coming to Jefferson County

Even though their stay at the house will be temporary, Paulson knows that the few hours spent there between removal and foster placement can be critical.

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — Sunday afternoon a group gathered in Dandridge to discuss the future Jefferson County Isaiah 117 House.

The group listened to speakers explain what the house will provide, and why it's so needed in their community.

"We exist to love on children the day they are removed from their homes," said Ronda Paulson, executive director of Isaiah 117 House.

The house won't be opened until it's built without debt while having a year's worth of expenses saved up.

Once opened, it will house children for a short time before they can be placed with foster parents.

Speakers at the event noted that a child's removal day can be one of the more traumatizing days of their life. With that being the case, it's important that children in these circumstances have a safe place where they can seek refuge.

Even though their stay at the house will be temporary, Paulson knows that the few hours spent there between removal and foster placement can be critical.

"If you enter believing that you are cared for and your needs will be met, that changes everything," Paulson noted.

At this time, there is no current deadline for when the house will be completed. The first step is to get the word out and work to raise an estimated $150,000 to fund the cost of the build and one-year expense fund.