Keeping Knoxville beautiful: Around 200 volunteers help clean South Knoxville Saturday

Hundreds of volunteers came out to help keep Knoxville beautiful, during the fourth annual South Knoxville Community Cleanup Saturday morning.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Keeping an entire city clean is hard work, and sometimes Keep Knoxville Beautiful can use some help.

So, they hosted a cleanup event Saturday morning for volunteers, groups, businesses and anyone else to help pick up trash in South Knoxville — the South Knoxville Community Cleanup. They met in Sam Duff Memorial Park at 9 a.m. and worked to pick up trash until 12 p.m.

About 200 volunteers showed up and they picked up around 650 pounds of trash together. Volunteers said they found old tires, plastic waste and a few shopping carts.

"Having as many community members that we had out today, even during the COVID-19 pandemic, is really inspiring," said Briana Gladhill, an outreach coordinator with the group. "People still care and want to be active in their communities."

Organizers said they were sponsored by Three Rivers Market, Nobody Trashes Tennessee, Borderland Tees, Stanley's Greenhouse, SoKno Taco Cantina and the Tennessee Valley Authority.