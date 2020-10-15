Knox County boy scout installs signs to help emergency responders for service project

The signs are the first of their kind on Knox County and will be installed along the Concord Park trails, officials said.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For many members, being in the boy scouts is about adventure and working together. It's about helping the community, and one Knox County boy scout is taking that to heart.

Harrison Master will install emergency response locator signs along the Concord Park trails for his Eagle Scout Service Project, according to the Department of Parks and Recreation. The signs are designed to help emergency responders quickly identify people who may need help on the trail.

He and five scouts from the Great Smoky Mountain Council Toqua District Troop 630 dug and prepared eight of the 18 holes for the signs. They also placed five posts in the holes, completing four of them.

Master said he plans to place the signs on the east side of Concord Park, according to officials. He is working with the department to place them and said he hopes his project inspires others to adopt similar emergency plans.

“All of us should be proud that young people like Harrison call Knox County home," Knox County May Glenn Jacobs said. "This project – which is Harrison’s idea – along with Harrison’s willingness to take the initiative and his determination to see it through, will help make Knox County an even better place to live, work and raise a family.”