Boy Scout working with Knox County to install emergency locator signs in Concord Park

The scout said the signs will help emergency responders quickly identify and locate people in need of medical help on the trail.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A local Boy Scout is working on a first-of-its-kind project in Knox County.

According to Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, Harrison Masters is working with the Knox County Parks and Recreation Department and Rural Metro to place 30 to 40 emergency response locators signs on the east side of Concord Park.

Masters said the signs will help emergency responders quickly identify and locate people in need of medical help on the trail.

“People needing help would be able to recall the sign they just passed, greatly reducing the guess work for first responders when trying to locate them,” Masters said. “As a bonus these signs will also function as trail markers to help trail users identify where they are at all times. Systems like this are used nationwide from Texas to Minnesota and I hope to provide the community with a greater peace of mind with these signs placed in Concord.”

Masters chose the project as his Eagle Scout Service Project, and is expected to finish fundraising by the end of August to have the signs printed. He'll also meet with Rural Metro to map out a system by the end of September. ]