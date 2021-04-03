Knoxville earns "Tree Cities of the World" recognition, one of 38 U.S. cities

The program is meant to recognize and celebrate cities around the world which work to manage and maintain their urban forests.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville residents are almost always within sight of a lush tree, whether it's in the distant mountains or in the city's parks. The city was recognized Thursday for its maintenance and management of the urban forests across the community.

It is one of only 38 U.S. cities to earn the Tree Cities of the World recognition, and one of only 120 cities worldwide. The recognition means that Knoxville's urban forestry programs are part of a global network recognized by the Arbor Day Foundation and the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization.

“Trees help property owners lower their utility costs," Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said. "They strengthen communities’ resilience. Trees are the cheapest way to combat climate change. And just appreciating their aesthetic value, their beauty gives us joy year-round.”

There are five standards cities need to meet before they can be recognized by the program. First, city leaders need to write a statement delegating responsibility for the care of trees to a staff member, department or group of citizens.

It also needs to set laws governing the management of forests and trees, as well as have an updated inventory of local tree resources. The city needs to have a dedicated budget for the tree management plan and it needs to celebrate its urban forests.

Officials said that being recognized by the program can help raise property values by 7% - 20%. It also reduces costs for energy, stormwater management and erosion control.