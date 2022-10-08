Neighborhood Advisory Council meets to discuss police approach to overdose epidemic

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon and the Chief of Police Paul Noel attended the meeting on Friday.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Every month, neighborhood leaders from around Knoxville meet to discuss issues within their neighborhoods and bring them to the attention of Mayor Indya Kincannon and other members of the city's administration.

The Neighborhood Advisory Council held its monthly meeting on Wednesday, and Chief of Police Paul Noel also attended it. In December, the council gave the mayor suggestions for the police chief. He attended the meeting for a community check-in.

"They had a lot of good questions and want to hear about his philosophy of leadership for the police department," said Mayor Kincannon. "And he shared his perspective and what he's learned so far in the first seven weeks on the job."