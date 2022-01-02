McNabb Center to offer domestic violence advocacy in Hamblen Co. as a separate center dissolves

Harbor of Hamblen is officially closing on March 3, but survivors will still be able to find advocacy services through the McNabb Center.

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. — Hamblen County may not be the largest community in East Tennessee, but it still needs people to work for survivors of domestic violence. The McNabb Center is stepping in to make sure there are no gaps in service as the Harbor of Hamblen dissolves.

Harbor of Hamblen announced that it would dissolve and stop providing services on March 3. The agency provided outreach services, education opportunities and support services to help survivors and their families. They were funded through the state's Office of Criminal Justice Programs.

The McNabb Center is stepping in to provide similar services. It is well known across East Tennessee for providing mental healthcare, substance use treatments and other kinds of social services. They will provide advocacy services for survivors of domestic violence starting this week.

Harbor of Hamblen said in 2021 that the McNabb Center was a trusted partner in supporting survivors after its board of directors approached them.

“Harbor of Hamblen stepped in the gap when CEASE abruptly closed 18 months ago to ensure domestic violence advocacy services were available to the community,” said Jerry Vagnier, McNabb Center CEO. “The McNabb Center has been providing domestic violence services including prevention, advocacy, shelter and transitional housing for decades and is ready to pick up where Harbor of Hamblen has advanced services.”