Metro Drug Coalition collecting donations for care kits to be handed out to people in need

Officials said they need several items to make the kits including high-quality unisex socks, cases of water and chapstick.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Winters can be hard for people without regular housing, and as cold weather starts moving into East Tennessee the Metro Drug Coalition is seeing donations to create care kits.

Officials with the coalition said they plan to hand the kits out as part of their harm reduction outreach efforts. They are needed by Nov. 23 and are seeking items that are new and unwrapped.

A list of items that they need is available below:

High-quality, unisex socks

Winter gloves

Winter hats

Hot hands

Toothbrushes

Travel toothpaste

Cases of water

Protein bars

Packs of crackers

Chapstick

Anyone who wants to donate can drop items off at the coalition's office, located at 4930 Lyons View Pike. They can also bring items to the group's recovery meetings on Nov. 11 and Nov. 18, or to their general meeting on Nov. 23.