United Way calls "Community Healing Fund" a first step to addressing problems

Officials said the fund will be used to direct resource to places where it's needed most to stop gun violence and build up the community.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It can seem like advocates, city leaders and organizations have tried everything to help the East Knoxville community as it heals from gun violence. However, the United Way of Greater Knoxville is taking a new approach — giving the community what it needs to heal itself.

They are calling a new "Community Healing Fund" a first step towards addressing problems like gun violence, poverty and engaging young people. It is meant to direct resources to areas where it is needed most. And the community knows best where it needs resources, officials said.

So, community members and leaders will voice where the fund should go to drive positive change.

"This isn't about victims," said Matt Ryerson, the CEO of United Way of Greater Knoxville. "This is really about hope. It's really about empowerment."

The organization said that it hopes to inject funds directly into organizations already having a positive impact on the populations most affected in the community. They said they want to make sure not to just throw money at gun violence and similar problems, ensuring that it is put to good use.

"We listen to the community, we engage the community and we're driven by the community to make a difference on the problems that matter most to the community," said Ryerson.

Officials said they want to make sure their work is purposeful by bringing in voices from the community. Among those voices will be Gwen Mckenzie, who represents the Sixth District and is the Vice Mayor of Knoxville.

"They're actually being intentional by supporting those smaller, Black non-profits," she said. "They're African American non-profits that have been the boots on the ground out here doing the work," said Mckenzie.

They also said they hope the solutions that come from the fund don't just change problems in the present. They want the changes to last into the future.

"We want this to be a permanent relationship. We want to invest in communities for the long haul so this is not just a one-term fund," said Ryerson.

McKenzie said that having a long-term goal isn't even an option with the Community Healing Fund.

"It's critical to make sure this fund is sustainable long term. It's critical and I think that we as a community and we as a city recognize that," said McKenzie.