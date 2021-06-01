Knoxville City Council approves fund for new Fort Kid playground structure

The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2021, officials said.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville city leaders agreed to fund several projects and initiatives Tuesday evening.

They agreed on spending $450,000 on a new Fort Kid playground. The agreement was with Murfreesboro-based Great Southern Recreation for the design and construction of a new play structure after the original Fort Kid was demolished in 2020 for several hazards and safety concerns.

The new play structure at Fort Kid will be located between 11th Street and World’s Fair Park Drive on the western edge of downtown.

Also, Knoxville businessman Thomas Boyd donated $200,000 to the new Fort Kid play structure, and the Downtown Knoxville Alliance contributed $250,000 to add an accessible entryway path with interactive features on the slope from World’s Fair Park Drive.

A press release states that Hedstrom Landscape Architecture has developed a concept for the slope and path, which will be built in conjunction with the City play structure being installed atop a regraded flat area at the top of the hill. The project will include a newly-created accessible entrance to the play structure and a new accessible parking area.

Construction is expected to start in late summer, and the installation is expected to occur during the fall. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2021, officials said.

In March of last year, the City conducted a survey, asking people about their personal experiences with Fort Kid and asking what amenities are most valued.

According to the survey, users wanted to maintain a mix of natural elements with vibrant features and earth tones on a unique and connected multi-level play structure. They preferred a design with hiding places and observation points that encourage creative discovery and active exploration. Climbing and sliding were at the top of the list of most-desired activities. The top-ranked elements included modern features like climbing walls, balance and agility features, and bridges for connectivity.

Leaders also agreed to contribute $50,000 to the United Way's Direct Neighborhood Fund. The fund will be used by East Knoxville community leaders to choose organizations to support, giving them the power to directly uplift the community.

The Change Center will also be getting $150,000 from the city after the council unanimously approved the proposal. The center said the money will go towards a sustainability plan to continue providing activities for children, allowing them to safely have fun.

Previous

The agenda is long for Knoxville City Council members who are set to discuss and vote on them Tuesday evening.

Many of the items focus on providing youth programs through the summer and preventing violence in the community. For example, they will vote on whether to provide up to $150,000 for The Change Center to host youth programs through the summer.

If approved, the center will also help the Empower Knox initiative, as well as other plans to prevent community violence. The center aims to provide a safe space for kids to have fun skating, playing video games, listening to music and many other activities.

They will also vote on giving $50,000 to the United Way of Greater Knoxville's Direct Neighborhood Fund. East Knoxville leaders will use the fund to decide which specific nonprofits and initiatives to fund. Organizations that receive grants from the fund should directly support the community.

Nonprofits supported by the fund will also be directed by Black communities and people of color working to interrupt cycles of violence and enrich families.

Funding for a new structure at the former Fort Kid playground is also on the docket. The original Fort Kid was demolished in 2020 after officials found several hazards and safety violations. The city council will vote on whether to provide $450,000 for the new structure.

Community input was collected for the design of the new structure, and several organizations also donated to build a new Fort Kid.

Knoxville City Council will also decide on whether to spend $3,419,484 to upgrade Knoxville Area Transit's systems with an intelligent transportation system from GMV Syncromatics. After the initial cost, the council will vote on whether to pay $1,795,455 in total over the next five years for the new system.