UT Helping Hands kitchen garden receives funds to hire full-time gardener and educational assistant

The U.S. Botanic Garden and American Public Garden Association awarded $378,000 to 28 public gardens, including the Helping Hands Kitchen Garden.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Even the most incredible plants start as just a small seed, and most gardens just need a little love and care before they can grow into something beautiful.

So, the U.S. Botanic Garden an American Public Garden Association paired to award $378,000 to 28 public gardens, to help them grow into something incredible. The Helping Hands Kitchen Garden at the University of Tennessee received some of those funds, officials said Friday.

They also said the money will be used to help continue urban and community agriculture, which has found newfound importance during the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said. People started using gardens as a source of fresh food, as a family learning activity and as a new hobby.

Urban gardens have also been vital for providing produce in food deserts, where people may have a limited selection of food.

With the new funding, people will have more opportunities to develop their green thumbs. Officials said the money will be used to hire a full-time gardener at the garden, as well as an assistant for its education programs.

"When our visitors see fruits and veggies being grown successfully, many are inspired to grow their own and maybe even donate their extras to people in need," Holly Jones, who directs the Helping Hands Kitchen, said in a press release. "Having someone dedicated full-time to the care of this garden will make it more productive and more attractive, which will help get people excited about vegetable gardening."