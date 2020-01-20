KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As freezing temperatures move into East Tennessee, some groups are opening shelters to help homeless people stay warm.

Anyone who needs a place to stay warm can go to the McMinn Warming Center. The center will be open Monday and Tuesday and check-in is between 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. at the East Athens Baptist Church, in Athens. It can house up to 14 people.

The First Baptist Church of Maryville will also be open Monday night. People are welcome to stay between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Meals will be provided at First Baptist Church as well as at the McMinn Warming Center.

Highs will be in the middle 30s Monday, yet wind chills will keep temps in the teens and 20s throughout the day.

People who stay outside in freezing temperatures can face serious issues like frostbite or hypothermia. It can also lead to a higher risk of a heart attack, as the heart works harder to keep people warm.