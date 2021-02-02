WATCH: Cookeville police officer pulls driver out from burning car early Monday morning

The Cookeville Police Department shared a video of Officer David Baker pulling a man from a burning vehicle at around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning.

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Police officers in Cookeville had an intense start to their weeks on September 27, when they pulled a driver out from a burning car. The Cookeville Police Department shared a video of the incident on Thursday.

Officers responded to calls about a car crash at around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, and authorities said Officer David Baker was the first to arrive on the scene, just after an ambulance arrived. They said he realized one of the cars was on fire and grabbed a fire extinguisher from his patrol car.

He started spraying down the burning car before a paramedic told him that the driver was still in the baker. So, he starting using another extinguisher to hold back the flames on the driver's side while Justin Remillard, the paramedic, opened the driver's side door.

As the door opened, the front tire on the driver's side exploded. Baker started using his seatbelt tool to cut the driver out from the seat. Authorities said that the driver was unconscious and pulled to safety.