Welcome back: Two Knoxville senior centers to reopen April 5after around a year

Larry Cox Senior Center and the South Knoxville Community Center opened their doors after closing them last March due to the pandemic.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It has been more than a year since some regular visitors of senior centers had the chance to explore the outdoors and gather with friends, enjoying the simple pleasures the centers can offer. Now, they are getting the chance once again.

Two senior centers in Knoxville will reopen on April 5, welcoming visitors back in. The Larry Cox Senior Center and the South Knoxville Community Center both closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic last March.

Visitors will still need to follow restrictions for the safety of staff and each other. They will need to wear masks, and capacity limitations have been put in place at both centers.

"It'll look a little different, but I think it'll feel great for those who haven't been able to do a lot of these things for over a year," said Aaron Browning, who works with the City of Knoxville's Parks and Recreation Department.