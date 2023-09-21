DOJ: Kingston man pleads guilty to child pornography charges, illegally having guns

Philip George Turner, 39, was sentenced to 17 years in prison on Sept. 21.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Kingston man pleaded guilty to child pornography charges and was sentenced to 17 years in prison, according to a release from the Department of Justice.

The release said Philip George Turner, 39, was charged with a count of distributing child pornography, a count of having child pornography and a count of illegally having guns. Following incarceration, Turner will be on supervised release for 20 years and will be required to register with state sex offender registries.

The release said law enforcement got a tip in May 2022 from an out-of-state undercover officer that Turner was distributing child pornography online. The Federal Bureau of Investigation was also investigating a tip that he uploaded 120 files of child pornography.

Authorities later learned Turner was on parole for convictions from Illinois and in June 2022, they got a search warrant to search his home. The release said authorities found guns lying around the home, which Turner said he was going to sell. They said they also found child pornography in the home.