Middlesboro Police Department: DNA analysis in case of killed 17-month-old could take a year to complete

The 17-month-old's mother, Erica Lawson, could face the death penalty in the case.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. — The Middlesboro Police Department said Wednesday that DNA analysis could take around a year to complete in a case involving a 17-month-old who was sexually assaulted and killed.

"Justice in the Baby Elena case hinges on DNA analysis, an often lengthy process. According to Lt./Det Barry Cowan, MPD frequently utilizes DNA evidence during investigations, and analysis typically takes about a year to complete," MPD said on social media. "Unfortunately, due to the complexity of this case and the number of items submitted, the timeframe may exceed the general public's expectations."

In the release, MPD said they were told by the forensic lab that the case was being expedited and had taken priority over some other cases. The police department said it was optimistic all involved in the case would be arrested, and said officers did not want to jeopardize the case with a premature arrest.

Erica Lawson, the child's mother, was previously taken into custody and was indicted for murder failure to report child abuse, first-degree criminal abuse and first-degree wanton endangerment. Commonwealth's Attorney Lisa Fugate previously said she would seek to prove aggravating circumstances in the case that could merit a possible death sentence for Lawson.

Authorities said Elena suffered severe injuries in late July and was taken to Middlesboro ARH Hospital. Due to the extent of her injuries, she was flown to East Tennessee Children's Hospital and died on July 30.