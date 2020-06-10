$5K reward offered for information in Happy Holler shooting

The incident happened Sept. 11 on N. Central Street.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the gunman who shot and tried to carjack a woman on Central Street last month.

The woman suffered a gunshot wound trying to flee Sept. 11.

Knoxville police were alerted to the incident about 6:45 that night.

The suspect vehicle was a black, single-cab Dodge Ram pickup truck. It was occupied by four males.

The North Knoxville woman told officers she'd pulled into the Original Freezo parking lot at 1305 N. Central when a black truck drove in as well.

A man got out of the truck and approached her with a gun, according to KPD. He tried to get inside.

"The suspect was able to force entry into her vehicle, at which time the victim was able to put her car in drive and drive away from the scene. As the victim started to drive away, the suspect began shooting, striking the victim at least once," according to the Knoxville Police Department.

The victim drove south down Central to Bernard Avenue where she met up with officers. She'd also suffered severe cuts to her face.

The FBI reward is for information that leads to the identity and conviction of the gunman or anyone else involved in the crime.