8th-grader detained for bringing loaded gun to Campbell County elementary school

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — A Campbell County eighth-grader brought a loaded handgun to an elementary school Thursday morning, authorities said.

According to the Campbell County Sheriff's Office, the child was taken into custody by a school resource officer at Elk Valley Elementary School.

Sheriff's Office spokesman Brandon Johnson said he couldn't provide more details about the child or the kind of weapon.

State laws protect the privacy of juveniles involved in such crimes.

The school went into lockdown when the gun was discovered, according to the Sheriff's Office. It since has been lifted.

Elk Valley Elementary is a kindergarten through eighth-grade school in the remote, rural area of Elk Valley west of Interstate 40.