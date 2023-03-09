x
TBI: Alcoa man arrested for trying to scam homeowner out of $5,000 with home improvement scheme

TBI agents said the homeowner gave Michael Johnson $5,000 to buy materials needed for several home improvement projects, saying he never bought the materials.
Credit: TBI
Michael Darren Johnson

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — State agents arrested an Alcoa man for trying to financially exploit an elderly homeowner, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI said agents arrested Michael Johnson, 48, after receiving allegations of theft in February from Ninth Judicial District Attorney General Russell Johnson.

Agents said Johnson was working as a handyman and was hired to complete several home improvement projects at a home in Loudon County. Between Nov. 2022 and Dec. 2022, the TBI said the homeowner gave Johnson nearly $5,000 to buy materials needed for the projects. Agents said Johnson did not buy the materials or complete the projects.

On March 9, agents said they served Johnson with an arrest warrant at the Butler County Jail in Kentucky for theft and financial exploitation of an elderly adult. The TBI said he was being held in jail at the time on unrelated charges.

