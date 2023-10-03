'Armed and dangerous' man on the run after stabbing 73-year-old woman multiple times, Laurel County deputies say

The man, Richard Johnson, is considered armed and dangerous. Deputies said he was an ex-boyfriend of a family member of the victim.

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office in Kentucky is searching for a man accused of stabbing and trying to murder a 73-year-old woman overnight.

The suspect, 38-year-old Richard Johnson from the Keavy community, should be considered armed and dangerous, deputies said. They said he was an ex-boyfriend of a family member of the victim.

Deputies said they responded around 1 a.m. Tuesday to a home in the Keavy community in southern Laurel County and found a 73-year-old woman with multiple stab and slash wounds, including her face, chest and arms. Deputies said Johnson ran before law enforcement arrived.

The woman was taken to the University of Kentucky Medical Center via helicopter for treatment and is listed in "very critical" condition.