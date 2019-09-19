KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — University of Tennessee Police responded to an attempted robbery on campus Thursday morning.

Three male students were approached around 4 a.m. at 1730 Melrose Place, according to a UTPD report. The male suspect reportedly told the students to give him their belongings and the students said he had his right hand under his shirt stating he had a gun.

The students never saw a gun, the report said. He allegedly told them to get inside the house so they did and they called the police.

Investigators said nothing was taken from the students.

According to the report, the students described the person who approached them was a 5-foot, 10-inch white male, about 210 pounds, around 25 to 30 years old with brown hair, and wearing a red shirt and khaki shorts.

There was an additional suspect, according to the report, who was a 6-foot, 4-inch white male, 145 pounds, around 25 to 30 years old with brown hair, and wearing an orange shirt and khaki shorts standing by as a lookout.

"The suspects fled the area heading west bound on Lake Avenue towards 18 Street and Cumberland Avenue," the report said.

No one was injured and, according to the UTPD report, the students stated they had not seen the two suspects before.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the UT Police Department at 865-974-3114 or send a message via the LiveSafe app.

