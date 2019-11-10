LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — Authorities are looking for a white SUV that could be connected to the murder of a Tennessee Army National Guard soldier who was tied up and shot multiple times.

Specialist Jacob Bishop's mother found her son dead on Oct. 1 in his Lenoir City home. The 35-year-old had been physically bound and shot multiple times, according to investigators with the Loudon County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Tim Guider released more information Friday about the SUV that his officers were looking for.

"In regards to the SUV that is a vehicle of interest, we can now say that we are confident we are looking for a white, late model, GMC Yukon or a Chevrolet Tahoe,” said Sheriff Guider.

Authorities believe the SUV is somewhere between a 2015 and 2019 model.

Stock photo of Chevy Tahoe from LCSO. They are looking for a similar white SUV in regards to the murder of Jacob Bishop.

Chevy

The Loudon Co. Sheriff's Office is also still awaiting results from the TBI crime lab that they believe will move the investigation forward.

"Our team continues to work around the clock and follow every lead we are given. We are interviewing several people who were familiar with the victim (Jacob D. Bishop) in hopes that they may provide any information that will bring us one step closer to finding out what happened in the early morning hours of October 1,” said Sheriff Guider.

Bishop, 35, served in the Tennessee Army National Guard and had just returned from a year-long deployment in Poland.

Investigators do not believe this was a random killing and said the public is not at risk, though they caution that the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has any information about the victim, his associates, or the vehicle of interest, they should call the Loudon County Sheriff's Office at (865) 986-4823.