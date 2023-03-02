BCSO: Maryville man arrested after Wednesday night pursuit

Michael James Rowe, Jr. was wanted out of Loudon County on felony warrants for aggravated burglary and theft of several firearms.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Blount County deputies arrested a Maryville man Wednesday night after a pursuit, according to Sheriff James Lee Berrong.

BCSO said the incident began when deputies were patrolling the area of Foch Street at the 129 Bypass shortly before 9 p.m. and saw a black Ford Crown Victoria with a registration belonging to a man wanted out of Loudon County on felony warrants for aggravated burglary and theft of several firearms.

When the deputies got behind the vehicle, the driver quickly accelerated and continued to speed up after the deputies "activated their emergency equipment," according to officials. The driver, identified as 34-year-old Michael James Rowe, Jr., continued to evade deputies and traveled multiple side streets.

Deputies followed the vehicle to the area of Montgomery Lane in Maryville and located the crashed and abandoned vehicle on Sunrise Drive, according to BCSO. They set up a perimeter and began searching for Rowe on foot.

As they searched, a homeowner on Sunrise Drive alerted deputies that a man entered his home and was in his basement, according to officials. They found Rowe in the basement and took him into custody after he again tried to flee on foot.

Rowe, who is from Maryville, was arrested and charged with felony evading arrest, resisting arrest, felony reckless endangerment, license required and two felony warrants issued by Loudon County for aggravated burglary and theft of property, according to BCSO. Additional charges could be forthcoming stemming from Wednesday’s incident.

BCSO said he is being held in the Blount County Correctional Facility on bonds totaling $15,000 pending a hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court at 9 a.m. March 6.

There were no injuries stemming from the incident, according to officials. Rowe remains in custody and is also on hold for Loudon County Sheriff's Office.