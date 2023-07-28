Bell County Sheriff's deputies arrest a man after attempting to harm himself but shooting his wife.

The woman was airlifted to Vanderbilt Medical Center.

BELL COUNTY, Ky. — Bell County deputies arrested a man Thursday night after he allegedly tried to harm himself with a handgun. His wife tried to stop him causing the gun to discharge striking the woman.

The sheriff’s department said deputies Samson Churchwell and Austin Poindexter responded to a call at a residence on Highway 987 around 9:10 p.m.

33-year-old Charles David Cross was charged with assault, 2nd-degree domestic violence and two counts of wanton endangerment - 1st-degree.

The woman Cross calls his wife, Brianna Hoskins, was taken from the scene by Bell Emergency Medical Services and shortly afterward was airlifted and taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center.

She sustained very serious injuries to her cheek and neck from the gunshot.

According to a release, Hoskins children were also in the home at the time of the shooting. Child services were contacted and the children were put in the custody of other family members.