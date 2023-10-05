BCSO: Man taken into custody after shooting in Blount County over weekend

The Blount County Sheriff's Office said a 33-year-old man from South Carolina was taken into custody in Knoxville on Tuesday.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office said a man was taken into custody on Tuesday after a shooting with a victim on Sunday.

They said on Sunday, deputies responded to calls about the shooting on Mentor Road and when they arrived, they found a man inside the home with gunshot wounds. They said the shooter fired several times into the home from outside, hitting the man as he slept in a bedroom.

They said that the victim was taken to the hospital and was in stable condition as of Wednesday. They said Antonio Dowan Bennett-Tate, 32, from Spartanburg, was taken into custody with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force.

They said he was taken into custody at a Knoxville home. When he arrived at the Blount County Correctional Facility, BCSO said deputies served warrants on him for aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

They said he was released on Wednesday on bonds totaling $50,000, pending a hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court at 1:30 p.m. on May 15.