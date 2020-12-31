Boy hurt, shot in hip after Knoxville shooting

The boy was reportedly outside his residence when a black car drove by and fired multiple shots at the victim.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — An investigation is underway after a boy was shot in the hip in a Knoxville neighborhood on Wednesday.

Just after 4 p.m., KPD officers responded to the 1700 block of Moses Avenue for a shooting investigation.

Upon arrival, officers met with a juvenile male victim.

That victim was allegedly grazed in the hip by a bullet.

He refused medical treatment or transportation to an area hospital.