Bristol couple arrested in sex crimes investigation involving teen, police say

BRISTOL, Va. — A Bristol, Virginia couple has been arrested in connection with a sex crimes investigation involving a 14-year-old.
According to the Bristol Virginia Police Department, 54-year-old Charles Iman is being held without bond in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail on charges of indecent liberties with a child and carnal knowledge of a child between the ages of 13 and 15.
48-year-old Denise Iman is facing a charge of obstruction of justice. She has been released on a $2,000 bond.
Police said the arrest came after a three-month-long investigation.