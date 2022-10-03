x
Bristol couple arrested in sex crimes investigation involving teen, police say

Police said the arrest came after a three-month-long investigation.
A Bristol, Virginia couple has been arrested in connection with a sex crimes investigation involving a 14-year-old.

According to the Bristol Virginia Police Department, 54-year-old Charles Iman is being held without bond in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail on charges of indecent liberties with a child and carnal knowledge of a child between the ages of 13 and 15.

48-year-old Denise Iman is facing a charge of obstruction of justice. She has been released on a $2,000 bond.

Police said the arrest came after a three-month-long investigation.

