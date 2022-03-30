Suspect leads Campbell County police on chase after being caught with a stolen vehicle

Multiple agencies are still looking for a suspect who led police on a pursuit after being caught with a stolen vehicle.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities in Campbell County are still searching for a suspect who fled from police after being caught with a stolen vehicle.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies at the Campbell County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop of a stolen vehicle, CCSO said.

The suspect fled from the police in the vehicle, leading to a pursuit where multiple police vehicles were damaged, according to CCSO.

The suspect eventually abandoned the car and ran on foot into a field in Claiborne County, CCSO said.

Multiple agencies, along with Tennessee Highway Patrol, are being led by Sheriff Robbie Goins to find the suspect, according to CCSO.

The identify of the car thief remains unknown, CCSO said.

If you have any information regarding the suspect, please call CCSO.