Claiborne County and Union County brush fires "100% contained"

NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn — Brush fires in both Union County and Claiborne County are now 100% contained according to the Tennessee Division of Forestry's site.
According to the website, Claiborne County's brush fire happened in New Tazewell near 724 Widner Road. The fire was 15 acres in size, and Claiborne County dispatch said all local fire departments had left, leaving the Forestry Division to handle the containment.
Union County's fire happened in Luttrell near 184 Jim Town Road. The fire was reportedly 7.5 acres in size. Union County dispatch said that the fire is out now.