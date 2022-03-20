Claiborne County and Union County brush fires "100% contained"

According to the TN Division of Forestry site, the Claiborne County fire was 15 acres in size while Union County's fire was 7.5 acres.

NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn — Brush fires in both Union County and Claiborne County are now 100% contained according to the Tennessee Division of Forestry's site.

According to the website, Claiborne County's brush fire happened in New Tazewell near 724 Widner Road. The fire was 15 acres in size, and Claiborne County dispatch said all local fire departments had left, leaving the Forestry Division to handle the containment.