Crime

Chattanooga man convicted on crack cocaine drug trafficking charges

Jamaal Parker, 37, also known as "MoneyMaal," was convicted of trying to distribute 28 grams or more of crack cocaine and illegally having a gun on Wednesday.
Credit: Chalabala - stock.adobe.com
Police car on the street at night

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga man is facing a minimum of 15 years in prison after he was convicted Wednesday on drug trafficking charges and illegally having a gun.

According to a release from the District Attorney's Office, Jamaal Parker, 37, was arrested in March 2019 after authorities said he was sourcing cocaine from Atlanta and distributing it from a home in Chattanooga.

Parker, who also goes by "MoneyMaal" according to the release, was found with 4 kilograms of cocaine and a loaded gun when he was arrested. He was convicted of trying to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine and 28 grams or more of crack cocaine.

He was also convicted of using a drug premise and illegally having a gun.

Sentencing is scheduled for October 14 at 9 a.m. before Judge Travis McDonough in Chattanooga. He could be sentenced to a maximum of life in prison.

