Woman kidnapped twice, stabbed in Chattanooga

A second call was made to Chattanooga police when the woman was able to temporarily escape her abductor. But, the suspect was able to take her again.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A woman was kidnapped Monday morning in Chattanooga. Police were alerted by witnesses who told officers they saw a man take a woman by force and drive away at about 10:39 a.m.

A second call was made to Chattanooga police when the woman was able to temporarily escape her abductor near Wilcox Boulevard. But, the suspect was able to take her again and then fled from responding CPD officers.

Police spotted the suspect's vehicle and began chasing. The suspect's vehicle ran into several other vehicles as the suspect attempted to flee police.

The vehicle crashed near the intersection of New York and New Jersey Avenues and police were able to take the suspect into custody.

The kidnap victim was discovered in the car, with stab wounds. She was taken to a local hospital with what police describe as non-life-threatening injuries.