Scott Co. man sentenced to 30 years in prison for child pornography

Preston Andrew Watson pleaded guilty to coercing young victims across the country to send him sexually explicit images of themselves.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Scott County man will spend the next three decades behind bars after pleading guilty to the production and distribution of child pornography.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for East Tennessee, Preston Andrew Watson, 30, admitted to meeting young victims on social media websites and developing a relationship with them. He then asked them to send him sexually explicit photos of themselves.

Once they did, he threatened to post those photos on social media if they didn't send him more. According to documents, Watson "duped, extorted, and threatened" his victims, who were located across the country.

In addition to his thirty-year sentence in federal prison, Watson will be on supervised probation for twenty years after his release and will have to register as a sex offender.

The investigation was conducted by the Dept. of Homeland Security and the Knoxville Police Department's Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Taskforce.