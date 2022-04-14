DA: Man fatally shoots elderly father in Morgan Co. to defend caretaker

Authorities said Ted Daniel was visiting his father near Lancing in Morgan County. He ended up shooting his father after he threatened a caretaker with a knife.

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. — An elderly man died in Morgan County on Thursday after he was fatally shot by his son who pulled the trigger to defend a caretaker, according to the District Attorney General's Office.

Lillard Daniel previously had a brush with the law. In 2012, he was charged with the murder of Calvin Howard after he was accused of shooting Howard over a dispute involving agricultural work he had done on Lillard's farm.

In that trial, a mental evaluation determined that Lillard was incompetent to stand trial and the court removed all guns from his possession.

On Thursday, the now-92-year-old man was arguing with a woman caretaker. His son, Ted Daniel, from Texas, was visiting his home near Lancing. According to a release, Lillard was trying to fire the caretaker and the company she works for.

According to the release, Lillard had a long knife and Ted was pleading with him to stop threatening her because he had been through other caretakers in the past. He also told his father that it was his last chance to avoid being placed in a nursing home.

However, authorities said Lillard was focused on the caretaker and started moving toward her. They said Ted warned him that he had a gun and told him to put the knife down and stop approaching the caretaker.

His father refused, and Ted shot at him twice with a handgun.

Authorities said Lillard was hit in the leg and the stomach area. They called 911 and the caretaker was able to record video of Lillard with the knife still in his hand, arguing from his recliner after he fell back after being shot.

Lillard was then taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is investigating, and they said all the evidence indicated Ted shot his father to defend the caretaker. An autopsy has been ordered for Lillard.