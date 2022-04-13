Morgan Co. man and registered sex offender convicted for child sex crimes

Authorities said Everett Eugene Miller Jr., 55, from Sunbright, was convicted of child sex crimes and attempting to escape custody.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Authorities said that a Morgan County man was convicted Wednesday of child sex crimes and trying to escape custody. They said he transported a minor across state lines and coerced her into having sex in the sleeper cab of his truck.

Everett Eugene Miller Jr., 55, from Sunbright, faces a prison sentence of 20 years to life. According to a release, authorities received an anonymous tip that Miller was transporting a minor across state lines, prompting the investigation.

The minor said that Miller coerced her into having sex and gave her a phone without her mother's knowledge. The Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted forensic exams of both Miller's phones and the minor's phones. They said they found evidence confirming that they spoke extensively and that he took her across the country.

According to a release, a witness also testified that while Miller was in custody, he tried to escape while at a medical facility that he was taken to for a heart procedure.