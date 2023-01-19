DA: Man pleads guilty to second-degree murder of Lenoir City man in 2019 shooting

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — The District Attorney General said a man charged in the 2019 shooting death of a Lenoir City man was convicted of second-degree murder.
They said Thursday that John Duwayne Dixon pled guilty to the second-degree murder of Christopher Watson. He was sentenced to 23 years in prison.
According to a release from the District Attorney General, Dixon went to a home near Highland Park School in Lenoir City with an ex-girlfriend. They said he went there to demand Watson pay for drugs he had previously purchased.
Then, after a confrontation with Watson, they said he fatally shot him in the chest.
Dixon and his ex-girlfriend then left the scene and drove north on US Hwy 11, before they were apprehended at his home in Lenoir City.
“Chris will never get to meet his niece and nephew and watch them grow,” Watson’s sister said during Dixon's hearing, according to the DA.