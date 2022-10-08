DA decides not to charge homeowner after shooting man trying to break into a home

In May 2022, Michael Owen was shot by a homeowner as the District Attorney said he was trying to break in through the front door.

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — The District Attorney General of Loudon County announced Wednesday that he would not bring criminal charges against a person who shot a man he said was trying to break in through his front door. On Wednesday, District Attorney Russell Johnson said a Grand Jury concurred with the decision.

He said the Lenoir City Police Department was called by a neighbor to 502 West 2nd Avenue for a domestic disturbance. According to authorities, Michael Owen had cut his head jumping through a window of the home before they arrived. They said the address was known to them as a "drug house."

After jumping through the window, they said he walked across the street to another home, yelling and banging on the front door. They said he was trying to force the door open and in the process, broke a glass, fan-shaped window at the top of the door.

The homeowner's father was trying to keep the door closed after Owen tried to get it partly open, they said.

Then, the homeowner shot at the door with a rifle five times, killing Owen at the threshold.

An autopsy showed that he was hit several times with gunshots that penetrated the door. It also revealed marijuana and "an extremely high level of methamphetamine" in his system, according to a release from the District Attorney's Office.