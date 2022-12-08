DA: Man convicted of child sex crimes sentenced to spend rest of life in prison

“Thanks to the bravery of these victims, no more children will be harmed by this defendant.”

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Editor's Note: This story contains disturbing details. Reader discretion is advised.

A 57-year-old man who was convicted of 38 counts of child sex crimes involving two victims will almost certainly die in prison, Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen's office said on Thursday.

Darrin Smith was convicted of various counts of child and statutory rape, attempted rape and sexual battery as an authority figure, Allen said.

Judge Scott Green handed down a 50-year sentence without parole after a hearing Thursday, meaning Smith would need to live to 107 before he would be eligible for release.

A jury convicted Smith after a four-day trial in September. Prosecutors said Smith had sexually assaulted and molested the first victim when they were seven years old. The abuse continued after the child turned 16, the DA's office said.

Allen said the man also began sexually abusing the second victim when they were 10 years old, saying the abuse continued until they were 13. At the time, the victim told a counselor about the abuse, and the counselor reported it to authorities.